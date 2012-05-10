Russia's Mechel to pay $258 mln in 2011 dividends

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
MOSCOW May 10 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday its board has recommended paying around $258 million in dividends from 2011 profits.
The board recommended an 8.06 rouble ($0.26 at current rate) dividend on each ordinary share and 31.28 roubles per each preferred share, Mechel said in a statement.
For 2010, it paid 8.73 roubles and 26.21 roubles respectively.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.