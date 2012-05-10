Russia's Mechel to pay $258 mln in 2011 dividends

MOSCOW May 10 Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel said on Thursday its board has recommended paying around $258 million in dividends from 2011 profits.

The board recommended an 8.06 rouble ($0.26 at current rate) dividend on each ordinary share and 31.28 roubles per each preferred share, Mechel said in a statement.

For 2010, it paid 8.73 roubles and 26.21 roubles respectively.