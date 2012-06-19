Russia's Mechel debt woes deepen over problem unit

* Subsidiary Estar owes $945 mln by September
* Mechel would have to take debt onto books if Estar
defaults
* Mechel renegotiated debt covenants in April
By John Bowker and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, June 19 Indebted Russian coking coal and
steel producer Mechel faces the risk of a further
increase in already-stretched borrowings due to the financial
struggles of subsidiary Estar, which owes it nearly $1 billion.
If Estar defaults on the loan - which falls due at the end
of September - some analysts believe it could lead to renewed
pressure on Mechel's debt covenants, less than six months after
they were renegotiated for the second time in as many years.
"If the loan is not repaid we will enforce the security,
which is the pledge of shares of essentially all Estar assets
... consequently technically that will be tantamount to an
increase of debt," Mechel Chief Financial Officer Stanislav
Ploschenko said in e-mailed comments.
Mechel, controlled by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, last renegotiated
its debt covenants in April, widening the net debt to EBITDA
ratio allowances.
The move only partly allayed market concerns about its total
debt position, which stood at $9.9 billion at year end 2011. The
shares have shed 75 percent of their value over the past 12
months, now valuing the company at $3.3 billion.
"(Mechel's debt) is still a big problem. The company has
made bold statements on debt resolution ... now we need to see
the first signs (of improvement)," Raiffeisen Centrobank analyst
Iryna Trygub-Kainz said.
The latest cause for concern is Mechel's relationship with
its Estar unit, through which it bought Ukraine's Donetsk
Electrometallurgical steelmaking plant for $537 million in
December last year.
FIXED ASSETS
A fall in Ukrainian crude steel production forced Mechel to
lend it $945 million, using Estar's fixed assets including steel
mills as collateral.
The loan matures in September 2012 and if it defaults Mechel
will gain Estar's assets, but also its $1 billion debt, which
could then appear on the company's balance sheet.
Some analysts said that while debt may increase as a result
of a default on the Estar loan, banks would have taken this into
account when renegotiating the covenants earlier this year.
"They already negotiated the covenants assuming they
(Mechel) may get this debt," said Renaissance Capital analyst
Boris Krasnojenov," adding he thought the renegotiation was
generous enough for the company to service its debt for some
years.
Analysts will be looking for an update on Mechel's debt
position when it reports first-quarter results on Wednesday.
Mechel CFO Ploschenko confirmed that a default on the loan
would mean Estar's assets would have to be incorporated in its
accounts. "Having entered in possession of Estar, we will
according to U.S. GAAP (accounting standards) consolidate the
assets," he said.
"If the eventuality is that we have to consolidate Estar ...
our first and foremost task will be to bring the situation back
to normal, meaning to reduce debt by selling part of the
assets," he added.
Mechel's financial situation has already been weakened after
plans to launch a $2 billion initial public offering of part of
its lucrative mining unit foundered due to volatile markets.