2013年 1月 24日

Mechel resumes mining at U.S. Bluestone facilities

MOSCOW Jan 24 Russian mining and steel group Mechel said on Thursday it resumed mining at several Bluestone facilities in the U.S.

The company said in a statement it decided to resume open-pit mining due to decreased coal inventories, targeting production of some 135,000 tonnes a month.

The mining was halted in October last year.
