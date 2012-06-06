UPDATE 1-Mecom expects to miss estimates on fall in ad revenue

* Expects full-year EBITDA of 85 mln-95 mln euros

* Blames sluggish performance on fall in advertising rev

* Sees 17 pct decline in H1 ad revenue in the Netherlands

* Shares fall 41 pct; top percentage loser on LSE

June 6 European publishing group Mecom Plc said it expects its full-year core earnings to miss market estimates if advertising revenue continues to decline at its current pace.

Mecom now expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of 85 million euros to 95 million euros largely due to a 17 percent decline in advertising revenue in the Netherlands in the first half.

The company, which has been streamlining its business by selling units and cutting costs, expects first-half EBITDA to be about 14 million euros ($17.45 million) lower than a year ago.

The company said it does not see the recent decline in advertising abating in the second half of the year, given the current recession in the Dutch economy and the deepening crisis in the euro zone.

Mecom also said it expects its performance in 2013 to be hurt by a greater decline in advertising than expected.

Shares of the company were down 41 percent to 86.79 pence at 0727 GMT, making it the top percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.