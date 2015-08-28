Swedish drugmaker Meda to explore sale of U.S. operations- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 Swedish drug maker Meda AB is exploring options to sell its U.S. subsidiary Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc, which could be worth about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Meda may use the sale proceeds to reduce debt and seek other acquisitions, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1JphLiE)
Meda could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Meda's U.S. unit, based in Somerset, New Jersey, manufactures and sells a range of respiratory drugs.
Last year, the company divested its manufacturing unit in Lakewood, New Jersey, to the contract manufacturer DPT.
Rothschild is advising Meda on the potential sale process, which may begin as early as September, Bloomberg reported, citing the people.
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.