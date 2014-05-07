EXECUTIVE VIEW-Meda CEO says company could double size in two years

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
STOCKHOLM May 7 Swedish drug maker Meda , a recent takeover target of U.S. rival Mylan Inc , said it was well placed to make large acquisitions of its own after posting first-quarter profits in line with expectations and maintaining its year forecast.
Meda's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1,010 million Swedish crowns ($155 million) in the first quarter from 923 million in the same period last year. The result was in line with the average forecast of 1,018 million crowns given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Meda's shares were down 1.7 percent at 117.0 crowns while the broader Stockholm market index was down 0.6 percent.
Chief Executive Officer Jorg-Thomas Dierks made the following comments during a conference call on Wednesday:
ON ACQUISITIONS:
"I see absolutely no reason why we should not double our size within the timeframe of two years."
"Either you eat our you will be eaten. And I think that it is quite logical that we prefer to eat and not to be eaten."
"It is not a defence strategy, it is a strategy I am looking forward to as CEO here. What we see in the industry is that it is an industry of consolidation and as I said before it is very simple. You will belong to the winners or you will belong to the loosers and there is nothing in between." (Reporting by Rebecka Roos; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.