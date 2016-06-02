版本:
EU regulators to rule on Mylan's $7.2 bln Meda bid by July 6

BRUSSELS, June 2 - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by July 6 whether to allow U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan NV to buy Swedish peer Meda or open a full-scale investigation.

Mylan, which is making its third takeover attempt, sought EU approval on June 1, according to a filing on the European Commission website on Thursday.

The company can submit concessions in the preliminary review should the Commission express competition concerns. Some firms, however, prefer to wait for an extensive investigation so that they can tailor concessions to address specific worries. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

