Mylan says to buy Sweden's Meda

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Generic drug maker Mylan NV said it would buy Sweden's Meda AB for about $9.9 billion, including debt, in a combination of cash and stock.
Mylan said the offer, recommended by Meda's board, was for 165 Swedish crowns per share. ($1 = 8.4062 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.