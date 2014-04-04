Meda chairman says firm has had preliminary talks with Mylan - report

STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish pharmaceutical firm Meda AB said on Friday it has had preliminary contact with generic drug maker Mylan Inc following a report in the Financial Times that the two are in talks over a deal that would create a $23 billion drug company.

"We have had preliminary contact, that is true. We are going out with a press release on that in the afternoon. More than that I cannot say," Meda chairman Bert Ake Eriksson was quoted by Swedish news agency Direkt as saying.

The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely to pay a "significant" premium to Meda's market value, a person familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.

Meda was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Helena Soderpalm)