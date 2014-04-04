Meda chairman says firm has had preliminary talks with Mylan - report

STOCKHOLM, April 4 Swedish pharmaceutical firm
Meda AB said on Friday it has had preliminary contact
with generic drug maker Mylan Inc following a report in
the Financial Times that the two are in talks over a deal that
would create a $23 billion drug company.
"We have had preliminary contact, that is true. We are going
out with a press release on that in the afternoon. More than
that I cannot say," Meda chairman Bert Ake Eriksson was quoted
by Swedish news agency Direkt as saying.
The exact value of the deal is unknown but Mylan is likely
to pay a "significant" premium to Meda's market value, a person
familiar with the matter told the Financial Times.
Meda was not immediately available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Helena Soderpalm)