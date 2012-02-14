CORRECTED-MedAssets taps JPMorgan as adviser

PHILADELPHIA Feb 14 Healthcare
information technology services company MedAssets Inc
has hired JPMorgan as its adviser to help it weigh
strategic options, a source familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
Debtwire and mergermarket first reported the news. Shares of
MedAssets rose 20.2 percent, or $2.37, to $14.15 in afternoon
trading.
MedAssets, which also provides purchasing services for
hospitals and helps manage expenses, could not be immediately
reached for comment. JPMorgan also could not be immediately
reached for comment.
MedAssets has a market capitalization of about $689 million.