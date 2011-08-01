UPDATE 1-MedAssets Q2 results beat estimates

* Q2 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.16

* Q2 rev up 55 pct at $147.9 mln

* Cuts 2011 rev view to $575-$587 mln from $588-$602 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 MedAssets Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong growth across all its segments, but the healthcare IT services provider cut its 2011 revenue view.

For 2011, the company expects to earn adjusted earnings of $0.96-$1.02 a share, on revenue of $575-$587 million. It had earlier forecast adjusted earnings of $0.94-$1.04 a share, on revenue of $588-$602 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 96 cents a share, on revenue of $591.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the company posted a net loss of $2.5 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a net income of $3.3 million, or 6 cents a share.

Excluding items, it earned 23 cents a share.

Revenue rose 55 percent to $147.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 16 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $145.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at $12 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)