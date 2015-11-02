Pamplona Capital to buy MedAssets in a deal valued about $2.7 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management said it will buy MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics company, in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.
Pamplona's offer price of $31.35 per MedAssets share in cash represents a premium of 32 percent to the stock's close on Friday.
Georgia-based MedAssets helps hospitals and other healthcare service providers cut costs efficiently. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.