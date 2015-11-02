Pamplona Capital to buy MedAssets in a deal valued about $2.7 bln

Nov 2 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management said it will buy MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics company, in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.

Pamplona's offer price of $31.35 per MedAssets share in cash represents a premium of 32 percent to the stock's close on Friday.

Georgia-based MedAssets helps hospitals and other healthcare service providers cut costs efficiently. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)