版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 2日 星期一 21:18 BJT

Pamplona Capital to buy MedAssets in a deal valued about $2.7 bln

Nov 2 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management said it will buy MedAssets Inc, a healthcare analytics company, in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.

Pamplona's offer price of $31.35 per MedAssets share in cash represents a premium of 32 percent to the stock's close on Friday.

Georgia-based MedAssets helps hospitals and other healthcare service providers cut costs efficiently. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐