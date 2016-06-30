Indonesian group to buy 82.2 pct of Newmont Nusa Tenggara for $2.6 bln

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
JAKARTA, June 30 An Indonesian group consisting of Arifin Panigoro and Agus Projosasmito has agreed to buy 82.2 percent of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, for $2.6 billion.
Indonesian oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Tbk, which was founded by Panigoro, and Projosasmito's AP Investment will control PT Amman Mineral Internasional, Medco said in a statement on Thursday.
Amman Mineral Internasional had bought 56 percent of NNT from a joint venture between U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp, according to an earlier statement.
Medco's statement did not disclose who it bought the remaining stake from.
PT Multi Daerah Bersaing, which is owned by Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk and local governments, holds 24 percent of NNT. PT Pukuafu Indah holds 17.8 percent and PT Indonesia Masbaga Investama owns 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.