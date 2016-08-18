Indonesian government approves Newmont Nusa Tenggara deal - official

JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesia's government has
approved an Indonesian investor group's bid to buy control of
Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates the country's
second-biggest copper and gold mine, a senior official said on
Thursday.
"It has been approved. All the documents have met the
requirements," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the director-general of
coal and minerals in the Energy Ministry, told reporters.
A consortium consisting of oil and gas tycoon Arifin
Panigoro and banker Agus Projosasmito announced in late June
that it will spend $2.6 billion to buy 82.2 percent of NNT.
The Indonesian group, under Amman Mineral Internasional, is
buying 56 percent of NNT from U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp
and Japan's Sumitomo Corp and its partners. It
will buy the remaining 26.2 percent from local companies.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata;
Editing by Christian Schmollinger)