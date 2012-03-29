Private suit filed to stop Express Scripts, Medco

WASHINGTON, March 29 Two pharmacy groups and
several small pharmacy chains asked a federal court in
Pennsylvania on Thursday to stop Express Scripts Inc
$29 billion acquisition of Medco Health Solutions Inc.
The merger partners had said on Wednesday they expected the
deal could close as early as next week, indicating they believed
that Federal Trade Commission approval was likely.
The National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the National
Community Pharmacists Association, and nine retail pharmacy
companies filed a lawsuit on Thursday arguing that the court
should stop the merger because it would leave "only two
significant competitors in a highly concentrated industry."
Pharmacy benefits managers, or PBMs, like Medco handle
prescription drug plans for insurance companies and employer
clients, and also operate large mail-order pharmacies.
The National Association of Chain Drug Stores counts among
its members such retail heavyweights as CVS Caremark Corp
, Walgreen Co, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc,
Target Corp, Supervalu Inc and Rite Aid Corp
.
The groups argued that if the deal is allowed to go through,
it would hurt retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies which
administer expensive and hard to manage drugs for conditions
like hemophilia, and large employers who need full service,
nationwide pharmacy benefits services.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Western District of Pennsylvania.
Antitrust expert Evan Stewart, from the law firm Zuckerman
Spaeder LLP, said private efforts to stop mergers rarely succeed
unless antitrust regulators express concern about concentration
in the market in question.
"If the government agency approves it, the chance that the
private plaintiffs will be able to challenge it (successfully)
is not high," he said.
In separate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Wednesday, Express Scripts and Medco said they
expected that they may be in a position to close the transaction
as soon as the week of April 2.
The companies also cautioned that there was no assurance the
closing conditions would be satisfied or that the proposed deal
would be consummated.