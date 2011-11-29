Seven U.S. lawmakers back Medco/Express Scripts deal

* All signatories received money from companies

* Towns says deal will drive down health care costs

WASHINGTON Nov 28 Seven U.S. lawmakers with the Congressional Black Caucus sent a letter to antitrust regulators supporting Express Scripts' (ESRX.O) planned purchase of pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions MHS.N.

Representative Edolphus Towns, in the letter to Federal Trade Commission Chairman Jon Leibowitz, urged an "expeditious review" of the multibillion dollar merger.

"Experts have indicated that the combined company has the potential to foster greater competition among businesses and help to create new business models that will drive down the costs of health care, while enhancing access to critical drug therapies," Towns, a New York Democrat, wrote in his letter, which his office released on Monday.

The letter was also signed by Representatives Alcee Hastings, William Lacy Clay, Danny Davis, Gregory Meeks, Eddie Bernice Johnson and Emanuel Cleaver.

All have received donations from the companies during this political cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics which tracks political giving.

Clay received $10,000 from Express Scripts, Hastings received $3,250 from Medco, Cleaver received $2,500 from Medco, Johnson received $1,500 from Medco and Towns, Davis and Meeks each received $1,000 from Medco during the current election cycle, according to the organization's web site.

The deal, announced in July, would combine two of the three U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) that are large enough to manage prescription drug benefits for nationwide companies. The merged company would control nearly one-third of the market.

An antitrust subcommittee at the House of Representatives held hearings on the deal and a Senate panel will also look at it, although congressional hearings will have no formal effect on the legal antitrust review.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)