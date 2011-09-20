Express, Medco tout savings, competition in hearing

* Express: there are 40 PBM competitors, not three
* Investors skeptical the deal will be approved
* Pharmacists group says big PBMs hurt consumers
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Express Scripts' deal to
buy Medco Health Solutions will bring down drug costs and help
the U.S. government track waste, fraud and abuse, executives
told lawmakers examining whether the deal will stifle
competition in the market for managing prescription benefits.
The merger, valued at about $24 billion by Monday's closing
share prices, has come under fire from pharmacists and consumer
groups, who argue that a market dominated by two powerful
pharmacy benefit mangers will mean higher prices for
consumers.
The Federal Trade Commission will make the final
determination on whether to challenge the deal, but Congress,
through oversight of regulators and by holding hearings, can
influence public opinion.
Investors seem skeptical that the deal announced in July
will pass antitrust scrutiny. Medco's MHS.N shares have
continued to trade at a discount to Express Scripts' (ESRX.O)
offer price.
The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. drug
benefit managers, and create an industry leader that would hold
nearly one-third of the market.
Antitrust concern is misplaced, Express Scripts Chief
Executive George Paz said in written testimony for the House
Judiciary Committee's competition subcommittee.
He said Express Scripts and Medco are just two of 40
pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, which manage prescription
drug plans for companies and state and federal government
agencies.
Critics of the deal argue that only Express Scripts, Medco
and CVS Caremark (CVS.N) have the reach to serve companies that
need service in multiple cities.
The FTC is also looking into complaints of anticompetitive
behavior by CVS Caremark.
Express Scripts fills nearly 4 billion prescriptions per
year, with the goal of keeping drug prices down, Paz said in
his testimony.
He said brand drugmakers increased the price of statins,
used to treat high cholesterol, by an average of 9.3 percent
but Express Scripts negotiated to trim the increase to 6.3
percent.
The combined firm's database will also aid in
investigations to prevent waste and fraud, and could help U.S.
health organizations track diseases, Paz said.
Medco's chief executive, David Snow, also testified that
the PBM marketplace was extremely competitive.
Snow cited as competitors those companies which operate
their own PBMs and UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N), which is ending
its relationship with Medco in order to enter the PBM market.
Express Scripts' post-merger U.S. market share would be 30
percent, said Brian Henry, a spokesman for the company.
Joseph Lech, a member of the National Community Pharmacists
Association, testified that in 25 years he had seen large PBMs
buy up smaller ones until just three dominated -- Express
Scripts, Medco and CVS Caremark.
He expressed concern that the PBMs would not allow
consumers to use drugstores to fill prescriptions, aggressively
pushing instead for customers to use mail order.
"The recently announced proposed merger of Medco and
Express Scripts will likely exacerbate the problems pharmacies
face with respect to PBMs," Lech said in his written
testimony.
The Medco and Express Scripts merger deal carries
termination fees and expenses of up to $225 million if one of
the companies fails to make its best effort to get the deal
closed.
But no termination fees would be required if the U.S.
government blocks the combination of the two pharmacy benefit
managers, the companies have said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)