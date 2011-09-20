UPDATE 1-Express, Medco tout savings,competition in hearing

* Express: there are 40 PBM competitors, not three

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Express Scripts' deal to buy Medco Health Solutions will bring down drug costs and help the U.S. government track waste and fraud, executives told lawmakers examining whether the deal would stifle competition in the market for managing prescription benefits.

The merger, valued at about $24 billion by Monday's closing share prices, has come under fire from pharmacists and consumer groups, who argue that a market dominated by two powerful pharmacy benefit mangers would mean higher drug prices.

The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. drug benefit managers and create an industry leader with nearly one-third of the market.

But Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) Chief Executive George Paz told the panel antitrust concern is misplaced.

"We are fully aligned with our patients and employers. We make money by saving them money. This union of our two companies will strengthen our ability to do just that," said Paz.

He said Express Scripts and Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N are just two of 40 pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, that manage prescription drug plans for companies and state and federal agencies.

Express Scripts' post-merger U.S. market share would be 30 percent, said Brian Henry, a spokesman for the company.

While most lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel refrained from criticizing the deal, Representatives Thomas Marino of Pennsylvania and Judy Chu of California expressed concern about PBM efforts to push down payments to retail pharmacies and to move toward mail order drug delivery, cutting retail pharmacies out of the financial equation altogether.

Medco's chief executive, David Snow, disagreed, saying the companies they do business with often require that retail pharmacies be available to their employees.

"I would like the independent retailers to survive," he said.

Joseph Lech, a member of the National Community Pharmacists Association, testified that in 25 years he had seen large PBMs buy up smaller ones, while the number of community pharmacies shrank.

"I would love to believe that they want to work with me and need me. But I have not seen that," he said.

Neither Express Scripts nor Medco has retail pharmacies, but both have mail order pharmacies.

"Mail order costs less than retail pharmacies," said Paz.

Pressed by Representative Mel Watt of North Carolina, Paz said the merger would fall apart if the FTC required divestiture of either the mail order business or specialty drugs, which treat ailments such as multiple sclerosis.

The Federal Trade Commission will make the final decision on whether to challenge the deal, but Congressional hearings can influence public opinion.

Investors seem skeptical that the deal announced in July will pass antitrust scrutiny. Medco's shares have continued to trade at a discount to Express Scripts' offer price.

Critics of the deal argue that only Express Scripts, Medco and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N) have the reach to serve companies that need service in multiple cities. The FTC is looking into complaints about anti-competitive behavior by CVS Caremark.

The Medco and Express Scripts merger deal carries termination fees and expenses of up to $225 million if a company fails to make its best effort to get the deal closed.

But no termination fees would be required if the U.S. government blocks the combination, the companies have said.

Groups criticizing the deal include Consumers Union, which publishes Consumer Reports, Consumer Federation of America, U.S. Public Interest Research Group, National Consumers League and the National Legislative Association on Prescription Drug Prices. (Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Andre Grenon)