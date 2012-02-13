版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 13日 星期一

Express Scripts, Medco respond to FTC on deal

Feb 13 Pharmacy benefit managers Express Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc have supplied more information requested by U.S. antitrust regulators in connection with their pending $29 billion merger, Medco said on Monday.

The companies complied with a so-called "second request" for information from the Federal Trade Commission, Medco said in a securities filing. Such a second request for information is frequently made when potential competitive issues exist on a deal.

Express Scripts is seeking to acquire rival Medco to become easily the biggest U.S. company in managing prescription benefits, but the deal has drawn significant antitrust scrutiny. The companies still expect the deal will be completed in the first half of the year, Medco said.

