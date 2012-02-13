Express Scripts, Medco respond to FTC on deal

Feb 13 Pharmacy benefit managers Express
Scripts Inc and Medco Health Solutions Inc have
supplied more information requested by U.S. antitrust regulators
in connection with their pending $29 billion merger, Medco said
on Monday.
The companies complied with a so-called "second request" for
information from the Federal Trade Commission, Medco said in a
securities filing. Such a second request for information is
frequently made when potential competitive issues exist on a
deal.
Express Scripts is seeking to acquire rival Medco to become
easily the biggest U.S. company in managing prescription
benefits, but the deal has drawn significant antitrust scrutiny.
The companies still expect the deal will be completed in the
first half of the year, Medco said.