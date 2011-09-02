UPDATE 3-FTC seeks more info on Medco, Express Scripts deal

* Request extends antitrust review deadline

LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has asked for additional information on Express Scripts Inc's (ESRX.O) planned acquisition of rival pharmacy benefits manager Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N.

The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. drug benefit managers and create an industry leader that holds about one-third of the market, leading some investors to remain skeptical that U.S. antitrust regulators will approve it.

Shares of Medco, which are trading at more than 20 percent below Express Scripts' cash and stock offer price of about $71 per share, were unchanged at $52.91 in after hours trading on Friday.

Express Scripts said in a regulatory filing this "second request" from the FTC was "anticipated" and the companies still expect the deal to close in the first half of 2012.

But doubts about the deal have gained ground since the U.S. government sued on Wednesday to block AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, citing concerns it will harm competition in the wireless market and lead to higher prices.

In a recent joint statement, the National Community Pharmacists Association and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores said the proposed Medco acquisition would create a middle man with "immense power to unfairly dominate the market."

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, oversee drug benefit programs for health insurers and employers.

"Probably savvy investors assumed that there would be a second request but not all investors are equally savvy," said Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute.

"Out of the large number of mergers that are pre-notified (to antitrust regulators) roughly two to three percent get second requests, and of those who get second requests, about half are stopped or substantially changed," said Foer. "I think you have to consider it (the second request) important if you think that the merger is important to the value to the company." See,[ID:nN1E7800SA]

Medco agreed to the $29.1 billion deal in July.

Express Scripts said the latest FTC request would extend the deadline for antitrust clearance until 30 days after they have complied with the request, unless the period is terminated sooner by the FTC. (Reporting by Deena Beasley, additional reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)