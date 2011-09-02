UPDATE 3-FTC seeks more info on Medco, Express Scripts deal

* Request extends antitrust review deadline
* Medco shares unchanged
(Adds background)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 2 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission has asked for additional information on Express
Scripts Inc's (ESRX.O) planned acquisition of rival pharmacy
benefits manager Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N.
The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. drug
benefit managers and create an industry leader that holds about
one-third of the market, leading some investors to remain
skeptical that U.S. antitrust regulators will approve it.
Shares of Medco, which are trading at more than 20 percent
below Express Scripts' cash and stock offer price of about $71
per share, were unchanged at $52.91 in after hours trading on
Friday.
Express Scripts said in a regulatory filing this "second
request" from the FTC was "anticipated" and the companies still
expect the deal to close in the first half of 2012.
But doubts about the deal have gained ground since the U.S.
government sued on Wednesday to block AT&T Inc's (T.N) $39
billion purchase of T-Mobile USA, citing concerns it will harm
competition in the wireless market and lead to higher prices.
In a recent joint statement, the National Community
Pharmacists Association and the National Association of Chain
Drug Stores said the proposed Medco acquisition would create a
middle man with "immense power to unfairly dominate the
market."
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, oversee drug benefit
programs for health insurers and employers.
"Probably savvy investors assumed that there would be a
second request but not all investors are equally savvy," said
Bert Foer, head of the American Antitrust Institute.
"Out of the large number of mergers that are pre-notified
(to antitrust regulators) roughly two to three percent get
second requests, and of those who get second requests, about
half are stopped or substantially changed," said Foer. "I think
you have to consider it (the second request) important if you
think that the merger is important to the value to the
company." See,[ID:nN1E7800SA]
Medco agreed to the $29.1 billion deal in July.
Express Scripts said the latest FTC request would extend the
deadline for antitrust clearance until 30 days after they have
complied with the request, unless the period is terminated
sooner by the FTC.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley, additional reporting by Diane
Bartz; Editing by Bernard Orr)