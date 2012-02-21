版本:
Medco quarterly profit jumps, helped by generics

Feb 21 Medco Health Solutions Inc, which has agreed to be bought by rival Express Scripts Inc , posted a higher quarterly profit as the pharmacy benefit manager increased dispensing of more profitable generic drugs.

Medco remains confident its $29 billion merger would close in the first half of the year.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $424.4 million, or $1.08 per share, from $378.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year ago.

