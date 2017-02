(Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Medco Health Solutions said it could lose its pharmacy benefit contract from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to privately held Prime Therapeutics.

Medco said the contract contributes less than one-half of 1 percent of Medco's annual earnings.

Pharmacy benefit management services provider Prime Therapeutics is owned by Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans.

Shares of Medco Health closed at $59.85 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)