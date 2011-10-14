Medgenics says in talks with Baxter on collaboration

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Medgenics Inc MEDGL.L said on Friday it is in active discussions with Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) regarding a possible further collaboration on a medical device.
Medgenics and Baxter had an agreement, which expired on Sept. 30, 2011, for the joint development of the Factor VIII Biopump, a proprietary tissue-based platform technology that delivers therapeutic proteins using the patient's own skin biopsy.
The pump would be used to treat a range of chronic diseases including anemia, hepatitis C and hemophilia, Medgenics said.
No further information was provided and Baxter was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: