版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 10日 星期六 20:21 BJT

MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche

Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

* Automobilwoche cites Christoph Moeller, a former auto industry specialist at advisory firm Oliver Wyman, as saying he has been put in charge of Amazon's European business with carmakers.

* Amazon plans to run the business out of Luxembourg and is looking at Britain as a possible pilot market.

* Automobilwoche cites an industry source as saying Amazon has been hiring car sales executives.

* The weekly says Amazon declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐