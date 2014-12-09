UPDATE 4-Bloomberg News names Economist editor to replace Winkler

(Adds link to Breakingviews commentary)
By Jennifer Saba and Paul Sandle
NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 9 Billionaire news and
information mogul Michael Bloomberg replaced the founding editor
at his eponymous news service with Economist Editor-in-chief
John Micklethwait, moving aggressively to broaden the one-time
financial newswire beyond its core Wall Street audience.
Matthew Winkler, 59, the entrepreneurial and at times
volatile leader of Bloomberg's newsroom for 25 years, is
stepping aside to become editor-in-chief emeritus. The
announcement on Tuesday marks the latest shakeup since Michael
Bloomberg, who served as New York's mayor for three terms, said
he would return to the helm of his company next year.
"I have always believed that organizations benefit from
internal change," Michael Bloomberg said in a memo to employees
that was reviewed by Reuters. Micklethwait's arrival "will give
us the chance to unify the editorial side of our company," from
real-time news to its magazines and digital properties,
Bloomberg said.
Micklethwait, 52, will take over from Winkler in early 2015,
Bloomberg LP said. Micklethwait has been with The Economist,
which is half owned by Pearson's Financial Times media
group, since 1987.
While editor in chief, he has successfully steered the
magazine through a tough period for print media as more content
moves to the web and mobile phones, analysts said. Under his
tenure, The Economist not only grew its print circulation
globally, to around 1.5 million worldwide, but also built up
100,000 digital subscribers as well.
"The Economist has come out with its reputation enhanced as
a business that has understood how to manage that transition,"
said Douglas McCabe, a media analyst at Enders Analysis.
Before launching Bloomberg News in 1990, Winkler was a
reporter with the Wall Street Journal. He made such an
impression on Michael Bloomberg while interviewing him for a
story about the then-fledgling information service that
Bloomberg recruited him to build the newsroom from scratch.
Over the span of a quarter-century, the bow-tie wearing
editor built one of the world's largest news organizations. He
did so with a hands-on leadership approach that extended to
personally reviewing headlines, interviewing nearly all new
hires and enforcing Bloomberg's notably stringent newsroom style
guide.
"Congratulations to my friend and colleague John
Micklethwait," Winkler said in a post on Twitter. "Excited to
work with him and start a new chapter."
In his new role, Winkler will work with Bloomberg on
strategic efforts, the memo said. With 2,400 reporters and
editors in more than 150 bureaus worldwide, Bloomberg News
competes with Thomson Reuters Corp and News Corp's
Dow Jones Newswires in providing financial news and
information.
Ken Doctor, a media analyst at Newsonomics, said the change
is "all a piece of figuring out the next step of Bloomberg News
as they attempt to make it a major consumer brand." Doctor noted
the move follows the remake of its Businessweek magazine and the
development of verticals like Bloomberg Politics.
Other high-profile media executives have tried to broaden
Bloomberg's horizons as a news organization over the years, from
Time Inc editor Norman Pearlstine to former Atlantic
Media head Justin Smith, who continues to be chief executive of
Bloomberg Media Group. Pearlstine left last year to return to
Time.
Last year, Winkler was criticized over the decision not to
publish an investigative report into the financial ties of
China's wealthiest men.
Under his tenure, Bloomberg LP also acknowledged that
reporters had limited access to data about its clients' use of
the organization's terminals, such as when a customer logged in
or what functions they used. The company ended this practice and
apologized.
Michael Bloomberg's third term as New York City ended late
last year. In September, he announced plans to return to the
news organization, replacing Chief Executive Daniel Doctoroff.
Neither Bloomberg nor Winkler were available for comment.
