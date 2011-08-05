UPDATE 1-Blu-ray sales up as home entertainment spend drops

* Blu-ray gains 10 percent in first half of year
* Rental subscriptions, kiosks also up
* Overall home entertainment spending falls
(Updates with report released)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 U.S. sales of Blu-ray movie
and television discs rose this year as overall spending on home
entertainment dropped and viewing habits shifted, new figures
from an industry group showed.
Rentals through subscription plans and kiosks also gained
sharply while consumers again turned away from traditional
video stores, according to a report released on Friday by DEG:
The Digital Entertainment Group.
Total consumer dollars spent on home entertainment products
-- including DVDs, video on demand and online streaming -- fell
5 percent to $8.3 billion in the first half of 2011. Industry
executives pointed to a weaker movie line-up compared with a
year earlier when the blockbuster "Avatar" was released.
Sales for Blu-ray and DVD discs combined in the first half
of this year fell 18 percent to $3.9 billion, driven by a
decline for traditional DVDs, compared with the same period a
year ago.
But Blu-ray on its own gained 10 percent, the industry
group said. It did not release dollar figures for Blu-ray and
traditional DVD separately.
Blu-ray's high-quality picture appealed to viewers as more
homes added Blu-ray players, industry officials said.
"It's getting very well-established in households.
Consumers are getting more and more comfortable with buying
Blu-ray," said Ron Sanders, president of Warner Home Video and
head of the industry group.
Homes with Blu-ray capable devices rose by 2 million in the
second quarter to 31.6 million as prices for many players fell
below $100. Blu-ray discs, digital sales and video-on-demand
are higher-margin products for studios that all grew this year,
DEG said.
At the same time, subscription rentals through mail and
online streaming services such as Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) jumped
46 percent and brick-and-mortar stores dropped 28 percent.
Rentals from kiosks, mainly Coinstar Inc's (CSTR.O) Redbox,
rose 40 percent.
While streaming options have grown, spending on
subscription plans reached less than half of Blu-ray and DVD
sales, hitting $1.6 billion, in the first half of the year.
Kiosk sales were $805 million.
Weaker theater performance for films released for home
viewing likely drove the overall spending drop, Sanders said.
Box-office receipts for new releases ranked 16 percent lower
than a year earlier. "Avatar," the all-time box-office leader,
sold more than 12 million discs in the second quarter of 2010
alone.
The recession also hit home-entertainment sales in recent
years, Sanders said.
Broken down by quarter, spending slid 6.4 percent in the
first quarter and 3.6 percent in the second quarter. That
showed "a stabilization and improvement in the market," said
Amy Jo Smith, DEG's executive director.
The second half should benefit from a handful of
blockbuster movies set for release including "Harry Potter and
the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" and "Pirates of the Caribbean:
On Stranger Tides," officials said.
The Digital Entertainment Group represents 70 companies
including studios Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. plus hardware makers Samsung
Electronic Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Panasonic Corp (6752.T).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Matthew Lewis)