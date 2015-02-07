NBC anchor Williams taking himself off the air for several days

BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group on May 8 co, forbearing lenders entered into an amendment to forbearance agreement
NEW YORK Feb 7 NBC News anchor Brian Williams said on Saturday he will take himself off the evening newscast for several days as the network probes misstatements related to his experience reporting on the Iraq war in 2003.
"In the midst of a career spent covering and consuming news, it has become painfully apparent to me that I am presently too much a part of the news, due to my actions, Williams said in a statement posted on NBC News' website. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)
* Five Below - on may 10 entered into amended and restated loan and security agreement among co, five below merchandising and wells fargo bank, national association
* Sysco Corp says will expand its Sysco Atlanta Facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: