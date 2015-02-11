版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 09:02 BJT

NBC News anchor Brian Williams suspended after Iraq misstatement

WASHINGTON Feb 10 "NBC Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams has been suspended without pay for six months after admitting last week that a story he told about coming under fire while on a helicopter during the Iraq war was not true, the network said on Tuesday.

"By his actions, Brian has jeopardized the trust millions of Americans place in NBC News," NBC Universal Chief Executive Steve Burke said in a network statement. "His actions are inexcusable and this suspension is severe and appropriate." (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐