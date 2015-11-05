版本:
Fox Business Network will stream Tuesday debate free online

LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Fox Business Network , host of Tuesday's Republican presidential debates, will live stream the events for free on the foxbusiness.com website, a spokeswoman for the channel said on Thursday.

Some other networks have required proof of a cable subscription to watch their debates online. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)

