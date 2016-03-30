Fullscreen video service for teens, young adults to debut in April

LOS ANGELES, March 30 Media company Fullscreen
will launch a $5-a-month video streaming service for teens and
young adults on April 26 with exclusive content from stars of
digital video and social media, the company said on Wednesday.
Original programming will range from short-form, unscripted
series to feature-length movies from video creators such as
Grace Helbig and Alexis G. Zall. The ad-free service also will
include former TV hits such as "Dawson's Creek" and "Saved by
the Bell."
Media companies are creating digital video services to
capture viewers who are leaving traditional TV for platforms
such as Netflix or Alphabet Inc's YouTube.
The Fullscreen service is designed to lure fans who want to
see their favorite online video creators in longer, and
sometimes scripted, formats, Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos
said in an interview. Some of the original series will be
released in one batch for binge viewing, he said, while others
will debut daily or weekly.
Fullscreen is owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between
AT&T and The Chernin Group.
AT&T will promote the new streaming service to its video,
mobile and broadband customers, and will help finance original
programming, Strompolos said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)