CORRECTED-New U.S. TV network fuses news, satirical views for young Hispanics

(Corrects word in last paragraph to "mesh" from "mess")
By Lisa Richwine and David Adams
LOS ANGELES/MIAMI Oct 27 On Monday evening,
U.S. cable network Fusion will launch with an interview with
Republican Senator Ted Cruz about his presidential ambitions.
Later that night, four puppets will provide commentary on
current events during a news chat show.
A joint venture between Walt Disney Co's ABC and
Spanish language media company Univision Communications Inc
, Fusion will blend hard news, satire and pop culture to
do something other cable news networks have largely failed to
do: lure "millennial" viewers ages 18 to 34.
The target demographic for the new English-language channel
is several decades younger than the audiences for CNN, MSNBC and
Fox News, which pull in viewers with a median age of 60 or
higher, according to media research company Nielsen.
The new channel will also test the market for TV news
developed for Hispanics, the fastest growing segment of the U.S.
population, but delivered in English rather than Spanish.
Fusion is aiming for young Latinos, though executives say
they hope the network will appeal more broadly and promise a
diverse perspective. Some of its programming will feature a
heavy dose of humor, a bid for viewers who keep up with current
events through shows like "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart."
Alongside newscasts with more traditional formats will be
programs like "Sports Talkers," a satirical show hosted by
members of the Harvard Sailing Team, a comedy troupe.
"News doesn't necessarily have to be boring," Fusion Chief
Executive Officer Isaac Lee said in an interview from the
network's Miami headquarters, explaining part of his strategy
for Fusion.
Drawing viewers to a new cable network is not easy. Even
media mogul Oprah Winfrey, with millions of loyal fans,
struggled to establish an audience in the early days for her
channel, OWN. Al Jazeera America has seen low ratings since the
English-language news channel launched in August.
Fusion will start in 20 million homes, a fraction of CNN's
99 million, with a goal of reaching 60 million within five
years, ABC News President Ben Sherwood said.
"The business model has been built around experimentation
and growth," Sherwood said, with an eye toward positioning the
network for the coming demographic changes. Looking ahead 35
years, "one in three Americans will be Hispanic, and Fusion has
first-mover advantage in this space," he said.
About 53 million Hispanics live in the United States,
accounting for about 17 percent of the population, according to
the U.S. Census Bureau, a number projected to rise to 133
million by 2050.
U.S. Hispanics are younger than the country's broader
population with a median age of 28, compared with 37 for the
nation overall, according to Nielsen. The median age of a
Univision prime-time viewer is 39.
But other cable news networks such as CNN and MSNBC have not
found a way to get large numbers of millennials to tune in. "We
just don't have any evidence, despite a lot of people talking
about millennials, that they are craving news on cable
television," said Merrill Brown, a former media executive who
helped launch cable news network MSNBC.
'NEWS WITH AN ACCENT'
Some millennials prefer online video options such as Netflix
, and constantly check their mobile phones and computers
throughout the day, digesting headlines on Twitter and Facebook.
Fusion's Lee said the network will engage its audience through
its website and social media, then provide context and in-depth
reporting on television, along with comedy.
"When (millennials) get to a television and they see a show,
they expect much more than just the breaking news," Lee said.
"They would like to have the interpretation and the context of
what happened."
Fusion will also provide edited-down content online, such as
clips of the interview with Cruz, the Texas senator who is a
favorite of the conservative Tea Party, via its website,
Fusion.net.
Univision is responsible for developing Fusion's programming
and will deliver the news from a 150,000-square-foot
(14,000-square-metre) studio in Miami, nicknamed "Newsport,"
that will combine the newsrooms of Univision and Fusion.
Jorge Ramos, one of Univision's two longtime news anchors,
will present the nightly news in Spanish at 6:30 p.m., before
ditching his tie, and at times going for jeans and a sweater, to
host a new one-hour show on Fusion at 8 p.m., called "América
with Jorge Ramos."
A youthful-looking 55-year-old bilingual, Ramos said his
Fusion show will stick to a traditional news format with an
emphasis on Latin America and domestic U.S. themes of interest
to Hispanics.
"I'm saying it's going to be news with an accent," he said.
"Young people are more into this global economy. Millennials are
really engaged with issues such as the environment and
technology."
Ramos complains politicians ignore the Hispanic population
except at election time. Last year he famously grilled President
Barack Obama for failing to make good on his promise of
delivering immigration reform in his first term. Fusion, Ramos
said, "is giving us the possibility to be part of the national
conversation."
In addition to "América," the evening lineup will feature an
interactive show with Derrick Ashong, a talk show host and
musician who was born in Ghana and raised in the Middle East
and New Jersey. Greek-American comedian Yannis Pappas, popular
on YouTube, will be part of Fusion's morning show.
David Javerbaum, an Emmy-winning former writer for "The
Daily Show," was hired to develop prime-time comedy programs,
including a half-hour news comedy called "No, You Shut Up,"
featuring the four-puppet panel as commentators.
Fusion will turn to ABC reporters for news from outposts
around the world, and for special events such as election night
coverage. The Disney team will handle ad sales and distribution
for Fusion, bringing the ability to sell it to cable operators
in a package with its popular sports channel, ESPN.
ABC also provides a platform to promote Fusion. Last week,
Fusion anchor Alicia Menendez guest-hosted ABC talk show "The
View," weighing in on topics from a Los Angeles school district
plan to separate students based on their fluency in English to
reality television star Kim Kardashian's engagement. Ramos has
been a guest on ABC's "This Week" hosted by George
Stephanopoulos.
Fusion is hoping to cash in on advertisers' awareness of the
growing purchasing power of Hispanics, estimated to rise to $1.5
trillion by 2015 from $1 trillion in 2010, according to a 2012
study by Nielsen.
Advertisers may still take some persuading to break with a
long-held tradition of reaching Hispanics in Spanish.
About 56 percent of Hispanic adults speak primarily Spanish
at home, compared with 40 percent who speak primarily English.
"The mantra of Spanish to reach Hispanics is still very
strong," said Arturo Villar, publisher of Hispanic Market
Weekly. "A lot of advertisers are afraid of trying to do it in
English."
The concept of providing either bilingual or
English-language content for the Hispanic market is gaining
traction, said Joe Zubizarreta, owner of the Hispanic agency
Zubi Advertising, based in Miami.
"It is still not at the levels where we are seeing major
ratings in any of the networks that are doing it, but there is a
lot of positive momentum from the millennials standpoint," he
said.
Fusion's timing may be right, said Luis Miguel Messianu, who
heads Alma, a multicultural ad agency in Miami. He pointed out
that U.S.-born Hispanics now account for more growth in the
Latino population than immigrants.
"Culture is the new language," Messianu said. "The decision
of language is secondary. It's about common bonds more than
demographics."
The name Fusion is a smart choice, he added. "It's all about
fusion. Everything is like a mesh, it's happening in music,
fashion, sports and food, the boundaries are not as clear."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Mohammad Zargham)