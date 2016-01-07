Nexstar reaches deal to acquire Media General

Jan 7 Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Media General said Thursday they had reached a $2.25 billion deal to combine to create the second-largest U.S. broadcaster.

Nexstar said it would pay $10.55 per share in cash and 0.1249 of a share of Nexstar stock for each Media General share, an equivalent of $17.66 per share.

Meredith Corp said in a statement that its deal it still in place with Media General, whose shareholders will have a chance to vote on that deal in February or later.

