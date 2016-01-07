Nexstar reaches deal to acquire Media General

BRIEF-Boeing responds to IAM filing second petition to unionize Boeing South Carolina
* notified that IAM union petitioned national labor relations board second time for union election at North Charleston, S.C. facilities
Jan 7 Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Media General said Thursday they had reached a $2.25 billion deal to combine to create the second-largest U.S. broadcaster.
Nexstar said it would pay $10.55 per share in cash and 0.1249 of a share of Nexstar stock for each Media General share, an equivalent of $17.66 per share.
Meredith Corp said in a statement that its deal it still in place with Media General, whose shareholders will have a chance to vote on that deal in February or later.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 6.06 percent passive stake in TAL Education Group as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jwLa3o) Further company coverage: