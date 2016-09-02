UPDATE 1-Nexstar wins U.S. antitrust approval to merge with Media General

(Adds deal being reviewed by FCC, details on approval)
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Nexstar Broadcast Group
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Media General
Corp on condition that it sell seven television
stations, the Justice Department said on Friday.
The $4.6 billion deal had been announced in January. It is
also being reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission.
The Justice Department said that the sale of seven stations
in six different markets was needed to prevent a rise in the
prices of television advertising and an increase in fees charged
to online distributors to broadcast TV shows.
Nexstar did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The stations to be sold are: two in Lafayette, Louisiana and
one each in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Roanoke-Lynchburg, Virginia,
Terre Haute and Fort Wayne, Indiana and Quad Cities at the
border of Iowa and Illinois.
