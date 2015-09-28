Nexstar offers to buy Media General in deal valued at $4.1 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc said it offered to buy Media General Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4.1 billion.
Nexstar has offered $10.50 per share in cash, and 0.0898 of its shares per Media General share held.
The offer is valued at $14.50 per share and represents a premium of 30 percent over Media General's Friday close.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.