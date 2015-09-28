Nexstar offers to buy Media General in deal valued at $4.1 bln

Sept 28 Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc said it offered to buy Media General Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4.1 billion.

Nexstar has offered $10.50 per share in cash, and 0.0898 of its shares per Media General share held.

The offer is valued at $14.50 per share and represents a premium of 30 percent over Media General's Friday close.

