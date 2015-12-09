Media General rejects Nexstar's offer, open to talks

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Dec 9 U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General Inc on Wednesday rejected a takeover bid from Nexstar Broadcasting Inc saying the offer was at a discount to its earlier proposal.
Nexstar had increased its cash-and-stock offer to about $16.31 per Media General share, based on Tuesday's close, from its previous offer of $14.50 per share.
Media General said it was unclear from Nexstar's statement if the current proposal was indeed its best and final proposal.
Instead, Media General made a counter proposal of about $18.61 per Nexstar share.
Media General said it was open to discussing an improved proposal from Nexstar and continues to recommend the proposed deal with Meredith Corp.
Nexstar's shares closed at $54.17 on Wednesday, while Media General's closed at $14.48. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.