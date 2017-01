Sept 29 Activist investor Starboard Value LP urged Media General Inc to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc instead of buying Meredith Corp .

Nexstar has offered to buy Media General for $4.1 billion.

Starboard, which owns about 4.5 percent of Media General, said in a letter to the company that the proposed acquisition of Meredith was value destructive and did not make strategic or financial sense for shareholders.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)