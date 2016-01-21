Belgian tycoon eyes car assembly at Holden's South Australian plant -media

MELBOURNE Jan 21 Belgian entrepreneur Guido Dumarey has made a proposal to continue car assembly operations at a South Australian Holden plant that is otherwise expected to close in 2017, AAP reported on Thursday, citing South Australia state premier Jay Weatherill.

