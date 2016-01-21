Belgian tycoon eyes car assembly at Holden's South Australian plant -media

BRIEF-CITIZENS FIRST CORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS OF $0.43 PER SHARE
* CITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
MELBOURNE Jan 21 Belgian entrepreneur Guido Dumarey has made a proposal to continue car assembly operations at a South Australian Holden plant that is otherwise expected to close in 2017, AAP reported on Thursday, citing South Australia state premier Jay Weatherill.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* CITIZENS FIRST CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS
* Agreement for the acquisition of Charier Group's environment division
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)