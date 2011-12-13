Lowe's defends pulling ads from US Muslim TV show

* Lowe's calls reality show a "lighting rod"
* Music mogul Simmons buys show's remaining ad spots
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. home improvement chain
Lowe's defended on Monday its decision to pull advertising from
reality show "All-American Muslim" amid charges the company had
given in to bigotry.
"All-American Muslim," which airs on The Learning Channel
and ends its first season Jan. 8, follows several Muslim
families in and around the Detroit suburb of Dearborn,
Michigan, which is home to one of the largest Muslim
populations in the United States and its largest mosque.
It has been accused by one Florida group to be propaganda.
But the decision by Lowe's sparked an outcry by
defenders of the show.
North Carolina-based Lowe's employed its Facebook
page to defend itself and called "All-American Muslim," a
"lighting rod" for "strong political and societal views."
Lowe's spokeswoman Karen Cobb said the company was one of
"dozens" of companies to pull their advertising since late last
month. Names of other companies were not immediately
available.
Laurie Goldberg, a TLC spokeswoman, declined to say how
many companies have pulled their advertising from the show,
which attracts about a million viewers per week.
"We stand behind the show All American Muslim and we're
happy the show has strong advertising support," Goldberg said.
Hip hop mogul Russell Simmons announced on Monday in a
series of messages on Twitter defending the embattled reality
T.V. show that he had bought up the remaining ad spots.
"Just purchased remaining spots for #allamericanmuslim for
next week," Simmons said. "The show is now sold out! keep your
money @lowes and we will keep ours."
A spokeswoman for Simmons said he had purchased two
30-second ads, but said Simmons had not decided what the
content of those ads would be.
The Florida Family Association, a little-known group that
has campaigned against the show, has branded "All-American
Muslim" "propaganda" that is "clearly designed to counter
legitimate and present-day concerns about many Muslims who are
advancing Islamic fundamentalism and Sharia law."
But U.S. Representative Keith Ellison, who is Muslim, said
in a statement that Lowe's had "chosen to uphold the beliefs of
a fringe hate group" and given in to intolerance.
"Corporate America needs to take a stand against these
anti-Muslim fringe groups and stand up for what is right
because this is what it means to be an American," he said.