Digital media firms search for revenue in high-school bleachers

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 1 Digital media companies looking
for other sources of revenue growth are targeting high school
sports licensing and content deals, hoping to tap into a surge
in online viewing and crack a market too fragmented for most
traditional networks.
Online viewing offers new ways to reach a rabid fan base of
the about 2.5 million scholastic events held each year,
according to PlayOn! Sports. Streaming games have a cost
advantage over traditional television and produces a treasure
trove of data that can be used to market to advertisers,
executives said.
Digital platforms seeking to add or license high school
sports content include Monumental Sports Network, a digital
platform co-owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment and NBC
Sports, and Pluto TV, whose financial backers include German
media giant ProSiebenSat.1, Scripps Networks
Interactive and Sky Plc.
Time Warner Inc's 's Bleacher Report, is searching
for ways to identify student athletes and teams with stories
that can attract a nationwide audience.
Bleacher Report is partnering with Facebook Live and
Snapchat on videos featuring heavily-recruited high school
athletes "committing" to colleges or universities of their
choice.
With millions of events held each year and over 8 million
high school athletes across the country, Atlanta-based PlayOn!
Sports estimates a revenue opportunity of around $2 billion a
year just through live-streaming games.
PlayOn! Sports, which charges $9.95 per month for viewers to
watch high school sports, this fall will launch digital
ticketing, Chief Executive Officer David Rudolph told Reuters.
With digital ticketing, the firm will have access to data on
these fans that can be used to woo advertisers and athletic
brands.
"This is an audience that you know likes playing sports or
is in the market for athletic equipment," said Vasu Kulkarni,
founder and CEO of sports analysts software company Krossover.
"You can't say that about the average NBA fan."
The challenges of gaining critical mass viewership, however,
have led some companies, like Yahoo to steer clear of
live-streaming high school games.
"It's such a hyper local endeavor that it is really
difficult to build a business," said Kyle McDoniel, head of
Yahoo's Rivals.com, which specializes in college sports
recruiting.
To snag deals, firms usually have to sign agreements to
license the media rights from each school, meaning a lot of
legwork for the firms given the various local markets across the
United States, executives said.
To address this, PlayOn! Sports has a deal with the National
Federation of State High School Associations to livestream all
of its post-season games, Rudolph said.
Washington, D.C.-based Monumental Sports & Entertainment,
which owns the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals, is
testing a launch of high-school hockey on its subscription-based
streaming platform, Monumental Sports Network.
"High school has always been this untapped giant," said Zach
Leonsis, Monumental Sports Network's general manager.
Monumental can livestream the games at a fraction of the
cost of what it would do a high level, televised production,
Leonsis said.
Leonsis estimates that to produce a game with one to three
cameras will cost up to $2,000 per game, compared to a high
level production which can cost hundreds of thousands of
dollars. He declined to comment on whether Monumental pays for
the rights to livestream the games.
WGL Holdings, which owns Washington Gas, has signed
on with Monumental for a year-long deal to be the presenting
sponsor of the high school sports coverage.
Often in instances where firms are paying schools to stream
their games, they are likely paying only a few thousand dollars
- or are entering in some kind of revenue share, said Kulkarni.
To that end, Los Angeles-based Pluto TV, a free streaming
service with hundreds of online shows, is looking to buy or
license rights for high school sports, said Ken Parks, executive
chair.
"We have a big demo of high school aged viewers," said
Parks. "We think there is a great opportunity."
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York, additional reporting
by Anjali Athvaley; Editing by Anna Driver and Bernard Orr)