Dating app Tinder adds STD testing locator, ending feud with non-profit

NEW YORK Jan 21 A feud between the operator of
popular "hook-up" software and a leading sexual health advocacy
group was settled on Thursday after the dating site agreed to
add links to sexually transmitted disease testing locations.
The battle between dating site Tinder and the AIDS
Healthcare Foundation stretches back to last fall when the Los
Angeles based non-profit group put up billboards and
advertisements in Los Angeles and New York associating Tinder
with sexually transmitted diseases such as chlamydia and
gonorrhea.
Tinder, which is part of Match Group Inc, owned by
IAC/InterActiveCorp, sent a "cease and desist" letter to
the group after the billboards were erected.
Now that Tinder is adding the STD testing locator to its
application, the group is removing its billboards and
advertisements mentioning the software.
In a statement, the foundation noted the reasons for its
campaign, citing a report on a dramatic rise in STDs in 2014 by
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We are unfortunately now waging an uphill battle on this
front," said Whitney Engeran Cordova, a senior director at the
foundation. "The CDC also noted the majority of these infections
are affecting young people - the demographic that is on their
mobile phones all day long."
Tinder on Thursday declined to comment on the cease and
desist letter, but said in a statement, "An important aspect of
any healthy relationship - whether formed on Tinder or otherwise
- is ensuring sexual health and safety. While the CDC, who
conducted the largest and most credible study on the topic, has
never identified any connection that supports the idea that
Tinder usage correlates with, let alone causes, an increase in
STDs, we're of course in favor of organizations that provide
public education resources on the topic."
A free STD locator from the company Healthvana is available
on Tinder's website under the health and safety section and
under the frequently asked questions on the mobile application.
