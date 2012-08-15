版本:
New Issue- Mediacom sells $300 mln notes

Aug 15 Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom
Broadband Corp on Tuesday sold $300 million of
senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo,
Deutsche Bank, SunTrust, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, and
Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MEDIACOM

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/28/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 468 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

