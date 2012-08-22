版本:
Media General CEO to retire

Aug 22 Media General Inc said Chief Executive Marshall Morton will retire at the end of this year.

He will be succeeded by George Mahoney, vice president, growth and performance, from Jan. 1, 2013.

Morton, aged 66, served the company for 22 years and will oversee the transition before he retires, the company said in a statement.

Media General is focusing on its broadcast business post the sale of almost all its newspaper properties to Berkshire Hathaway in May.

