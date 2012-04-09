UPDATE 2-Media General says 1st qtr print, digital rev to fall

* Sees Q1 broadcast rev up 12-13 pct

* Sees Q1 print rev falling 8-9 pct, digital rev 15 pct

* Says has no plans for share buybacks, dividends over the near term

* Sees to reduce debt through newspaper asset sales

April 9 Broadcaster and Publisher Media General Inc expects first-quarter broadcast revenue to rise and print and digital revenue to fall, as the company battles higher publishing costs and a weak advertising market.

The publisher of newspapers like The Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owner of TV station WFLA-TV, said in a regulatory filing that it expects broadcast revenue to increase 12 to 13 percent in the first quarter.

It sees print revenue declining 8 to 9 percent and digital revenue falling about 15 percent.

In late February, the company which had $658 million of long-term debt at the end of 2011, said it was exploring a sale of its newspaper business.

Later it managed to enter into a new debt repayment schedule with its lenders, which extended the maturity date of a $363 million debt facility, in return for a partial repayment.

Regional newspapers have been struggling recently because of weak local retail and national advertising, partly reflecting the economy's broader travails.

Media General, which has posted a loss in seven of the last eight reported quarters, expects debt modification costs of $10.4 million related to the credit facility amendment in the first quarter of 2012.

The company expects to repay debt through the sale of its newspaper assets and consider M&A opportunities, particularly duopoly opportunities, it said.

The company has no immediate plans to give dividend or buy back shares.

Stocks in the New York-listed company were slightly down at $4.54 on Monday.