Berkshire Hathaway to buy Media General newspapers for $142 mln

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Berkshire Hathaway Inc will buy all newspapers owned by Media General Inc, with the exception of Tampa group, for $142 million in cash, the companies said.
Media General said it is in discussions with other prospective buyers for its Tampa print assets.
Berkshire Hathaway will also provide Media General with a $400 million term loan and a $45 million revolving credit line.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.