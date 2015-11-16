UPDATE 1-Media General rejects Nexstar's takeover offer

(Adds details, background, advisers)

Nov 16 Media General rejected Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc's $4.1 billion takeover offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company, but left the door open for a deal.

The company said on Monday it would engage in private talks with Nexstar but there was no guarantee a deal could be reached.

"The proposal substantially discounts Media General's standalone growth prospects," Media General said on Monday.

Media General had already rejected a private proposal made in August by Nexstar. Subsequently, Nexstar went public with a $4.1 billion offer in September.

A deal between the two will create the second-biggest local TV station operator in the United States.

Media General is in the process of buying diversified media company Meredith Corp. The company offered to buy Meredith in September for about $2.34 billion to create the No.3 U.S. regional TV operator.

Media General said its board continued to recommend the Meredith deal.

RBC Capital Markets LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co are financial advisers to Media General and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP are legal counsel.