Media General revenue rises 40 pct

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Jan 31 Broadcaster Media General Inc posted a 40 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue on an increase in political advertising, sending its shares up 6 percent before the bell.
The company earned $17.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $3.3 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 40 percent to $108.7 million. The company recorded political revenues of $30 million for the quarter.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 6 percent at $4.36 in premarket trading on Thursday. They closed at $4.12 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.