Upside seen in Media General shares - Barron's

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
May 17 TV station operator Media General could see its shares rise 50 percent over the next two years, helped by acquisitions and diversification of its revenue stream, according Barron's financial newspaper.
Cost saving synergies and revenue from its acquisitions of Young Broadcasting and LIN Media should generate enhanced free cash flow that could spur a 50 percent rise in its share price to the low $20s, portfolio manager David Cohen of Midwood Capital Management told Barron's in the May 18 edition.
Media General is expected to renegotiate 90 percent of its cable subscriber fees this year and next, which should increase cash flow and earnings and enable to company to pay down debt, the article said.
Media General shares closed at $15.44 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.