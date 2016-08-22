UPDATE 1-Chinese investors buy ad tech startup Media.net for $900 mln

(Adds comments from CEO interview, background)
By Anya George Tharakan
Aug 22 Advertising technology startup Media.net,
founded by tech entrepreneur Divyank Turakhia, said on Monday it
had been acquired for about $900 million by a group of Chinese
investors.
The deal would represent the third-largest in the ad tech
industry, after Alphabet Inc unit Google's acquisition
of DoubleClick and Microsoft Corp's deal for aQuantive.
"We got an incredible amount of interest just because ad
tech is a large and growing space and, at the same time, the
number of companies that have been successful in it have been
limited," Turakhia said in an interview.
The company's products, which are licensed by various
publishers and ad networks, auto-learn and display the most
relevant ads to users.
Media.net, a Yahoo Inc ad partner, attracted seven
bidders, including a publicly listed company based in the United
States.
However, the bid fell through following a substantial
decrease in the company's stock value, Turakhia said.
The deal gives Media.net access to the Chinese online
advertising market, which is currently the second largest in the
world, Turakhia said.
Digital ad spend in China is expected to reach $40.42
billion in 2016, a 30 percent jump from a year earlier,
according to research firm eMarketer. (bit.ly/2bq2apZ)
Media.net, which is based in Dubai and New York, gets 90
percent of its revenue from the United States.
The company posted revenue of $232 million in 2015, with
more than half of that coming from mobile users.
The Chinese consortium will buy Media.net from Turakhia's
Starbuster TMT Investments and has already made a payment of
$426 million.
The group is led by Zhang Zhiyong, the chairman of telecom
firm Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Co.
Miteno's shares have been halted since December.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; additional
reporting by Narottam Medhora; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)