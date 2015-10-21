Mediaset strikes digital content deal with Google

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
MILAN Oct 21 Italian broadcaster Mediaset and Google have clinched a content deal that brings an eight-year legal dispute to an end and opens prospects for future cooperation, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Mediaset, controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a joint statement with the U.S. internet search company the agreement was aimed at developing its digital content through a partnership with YouTube and Google Play.
The deal also includes a joint strategy for content protection to ensure copyright protection, the companies said.
In 2008 Mediaset sued Google and its YouTube business for illegally using its material.
"Google/YouTube and Mediaset recognise the mutually constructive approach that has led to the agreement and are delighted with the prospects opened up," the two companies said.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Pravin Char)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.