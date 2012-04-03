Italy's Mediaset sells Endemol stake - paper

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MILAN, April 3 Italy's largest commercial broadcaster Mediaset has sold its senior debt in reality television show producer Endemol to one of the other debtholders for about 72 million euros, business daily Il Sole-24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing sources.
Mediaset's parent company Fininvest had classified the Endemol stake in its balance sheet last week as "available for sale," the paper noted.
Mediaset bought Endemol, creator of "Big Brother," in 2007 with a group of financial buyers. The buyers saddled the company with debt and, after a drop in earnings, Endemol failed to meet the terms on the loans in 2011.
If converted to equity, the stake would equal about 6 percent of capital, the paper said.
A debt deal last month left Apollo Global Management LLC as one of the company's largest shareholders.
Mediaset could not immediately be reached for comment.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.